Blast from the PastNovember 30, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1958: Annual Christmas concert

The Lewiston High School girls’ choir performs at the school’s vocal music department annual Christmas concert in this photo published in the Dec. 20, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story noted the Dec. 19 concert was about 90 minutes long and was attended by an audience estimated at 600 people. The a cappella choir and mixed ensemble also performed and 10 solo numbers were included in the program as well. The girls’ choir was under the direction of Robert E. Harris and it was accompanied by Pat Carpenter at the organ. “The mixed ensemble walked on a darkened stage carrying candles to lend a dramatic effectiveness to their rendition of a medley of carols,” according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
