Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastJanuary 10, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed

Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A multipurpose Clearwater Power Co. vehicle is shown in action in this photo published in the May 11, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a feature story by Tribune reporter Sam Day about the 25th anniversary of the Rural Electrification Administration, which was created by executive order in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The use of the truck made it no longer necessary for a lineman to climb up a pole to make repairs because the truck has a long cross-arm which lifts electrical equipment into place atop the pole, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastJan. 9
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Blast from the PastJan. 8
Blast from the Past / 1991: Lunch is ready
Blast from the PastJan. 4
Blast from the Past / 1993: Russian TV team visits Moscow
Blast from the PastJan. 3
Blast from the Past / 1925: A couple near Jacques Spur
Related
Blast from the Past / 1977: Closing down her kindergarten
Blast from the PastJan. 2
Blast from the Past / 1977: Closing down her kindergarten
Blast from the Past / 1952: Winning a national award
Blast from the PastJan. 1
Blast from the Past / 1952: Winning a national award
Blast from the Past / 1969: American Legion vets dinner
Blast from the PastDec. 28, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1969: American Legion vets dinner
Blast from the Past / 1968: North Fork before the dam
Blast from the PastDec. 27, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1968: North Fork before the dam
Blast from the Past / 1970: Operating the circle bed
Blast from the PastDec. 26, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1970: Operating the circle bed
Blast from the Past / 1971: Singing Christmas Tree
Blast from the PastDec. 25, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1971: Singing Christmas Tree
Blast from the Past/ 1950s: Crafting Lewiston's wreaths
Blast from the PastDec. 21, 2024
Blast from the Past/ 1950s: Crafting Lewiston's wreaths
Blast from the Past / 1920: A wedding in Greencreek
Blast from the PastDec. 20, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1920: A wedding in Greencreek
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy