Blast from the Past / 1960: Ready to cheer on LHS

Eight Lewiston High School students elected to the cheer squad on May 6 are shown in this photo published in the May 7, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The photo caption noted that for the first time in several years, a yell king also was elected. Posing on the high school's steps are, front row from left: Mary Barnett, Bengal mascot, and Janet Sullivan, alternate cheerleader; center row: Jane Modie, cheerleader, Paul Karstedt, yell king, and Jo Anne Smith, cheerleader; back row: Linda Dale and Diane Chase, cheerleaders. The alternate mascot, Wendy Hensen, was not present for the photo.