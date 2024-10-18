Sections
Blast from the PastOctober 25, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1960: Ready to cheer on LHS

Eight Lewiston High School students elected to the cheer squad on May 6 are shown in this photo published in the May 7, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The photo caption noted that for the first time in several years, a yell king also was elected. Posing on the high school's steps are, front row from left: Mary Barnett, Bengal mascot, and Janet Sullivan, alternate cheerleader; center row: Jane Modie, cheerleader, Paul Karstedt, yell king, and Jo Anne Smith, cheerleader; back row: Linda Dale and Diane Chase, cheerleaders. The alternate mascot, Wendy Hensen, was not present for the photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
