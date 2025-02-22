Sections
Blast from the PastFebruary 27, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1964: Retirement send-off at Potlatch High

Potlatch High School senior class president Andy Bull, right, hands Georgia Mae Bennett, center, a check to fund a lifetime dream trip to England at a retirement celebration of her 25 years of teaching English and speech at PHS in this photo from April 4, 1964. Senior Darlene O’Reilly, left, was one of the coordinators of the event. Current students contacted past students of Bennett’s asking for donations to help send her to England, a place she loved talking about while teaching about the works of William Shakespeare. This photo was taken by Andy’s father, Alec Bull, in the PHS gym. Andy writes, “Her former students responded generously and Mrs. Bennett’s dream of seeing Shakespeare’s homeland became a reality.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
