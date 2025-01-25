Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole

Melvin Eatmon, left, of Lewiston, a Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co. repairman, and Wray V. Hosfelt, of Clarkston, work on telephone cables in this photo published in the Feb. 22, 1965, Lewiston Tribune. The men were working on the corner of 14th Street and 18th Avenue in Lewiston to install the counter-height post that holds the necessary wires and connecting equipment to handle the telephone cables that are now being placed underground instead of on poles above new houses, according to the accompanying story. Hosfelt holds a dark green metal dome that will be locked on top of the post to cover the wiring once Eatmon has completed his work. “The installation of the posts permit easy access without digging whenever changes are necessary.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.