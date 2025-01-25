Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastJanuary 29, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole

Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Melvin Eatmon, left, of Lewiston, a Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co. repairman, and Wray V. Hosfelt, of Clarkston, work on telephone cables in this photo published in the Feb. 22, 1965, Lewiston Tribune. The men were working on the corner of 14th Street and 18th Avenue in Lewiston to install the counter-height post that holds the necessary wires and connecting equipment to handle the telephone cables that are now being placed underground instead of on poles above new houses, according to the accompanying story. Hosfelt holds a dark green metal dome that will be locked on top of the post to cover the wiring once Eatmon has completed his work. “The installation of the posts permit easy access without digging whenever changes are necessary.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastJan. 25
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the PastJan. 24
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the PastJan. 23
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Blast from the PastJan. 22
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Related
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the PastJan. 18
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the PastJan. 17
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the PastJan. 16
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the PastJan. 15
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the PastJan. 11
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the PastJan. 10
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Blast from the PastJan. 9
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Blast from the Past / 1991: Lunch is ready
Blast from the PastJan. 8
Blast from the Past / 1991: Lunch is ready
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy