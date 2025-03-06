Sections
Blast from the PastMarch 7, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1967: Showing his catch from the Snake River

Richard Rhimer, of Spokane, displays two steelhead he caught while fishing on the Snake River in this photo taken in 1967 on the dock at DeChenne's Marina in Clarkston, in the vicinity of where Swallows Park is now. He was the father of Ray Rhimer, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. The family lived at Spokane at the time, but spent time every fall fishing in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The canine fishing partner pictured is their dog, Teddy. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
