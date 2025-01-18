Sections
Blast from the PastJanuary 22, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake

Submitted by Ray Rhimer, of Clarkston
Mary Rhimer holds two of the steelhead she caught in the Snake River in this photo taken in 1968 at DeChenne’s Marina in Clarkston, in the vicinity of where Swallows Park is now. She was the mother of Ray Rhimer, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. The family lived at Spokane at the time, but spent time every fall fishing in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

