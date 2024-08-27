Sections
December 27, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1968: North Fork before the dam

Ken McLaughlin, of Clarkston, took this photo in 1968 of the North Fork of the Clearwater River before Dworshak Dam was completed. He said he was near Ahsahka when he was considering purchase of a lot in the area and took the photo while out looking at land for sale. The clearcut area visible in the photo, McLaughlin said, was up to the water level, and the trees below were left standing in place after the dam was completed. He said eventually the trees ended up floating to the surface of the water and were harvested then. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Ken McLaughlin, of Clarkston
