Blast from the PastDecember 11, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1968: St. Gertrude’s Academy basketball

Members of the St. Gertrude’s Academy Panthers boys basketball team in Cottonwood sat for their team photo for the school’s 1968 yearbook. Pictured are, back row from left: Hal Rickman (coach), Steve Johnson, Mike Frei, Randy Harman, Bruce Arnzen, Jim Rehder, Felix Nuxoll, Ron Seubert (statistician); front row: Frank Glodowski (manager), Dave Schaff, Tom Schumaker, Dave Schumacher, Frank Schumacher, Linda Hinkleman, Terry Crea, Rick Morris (manager). Rehder, of Cottonwood, submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Jim Rehder, of Cottonwood
