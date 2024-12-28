Sections
Blast from the PastDecember 28, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1969: American Legion vets dinner

Submitted by Miles LaFay, of Lewiston
Submitted by Miles LaFay, of LewistonVeterans and active duty military personnel were guests of honor at an American Legion dinner in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 18, 1969, Lewiston Tribune. They included, from left, Michael Anderson, of Lewiston, on leave from the U.S. Navy; H.B. Wright, of Hayden Lake, vice commander of the Idaho American Legion; Miles LaFay, of Lewiston, a Vietnam veteran who served with the 173rd Army Airborne Division there; and Robert Shaffer, of Lewiston, who served in Vietnam with the 101st Army Airborne Division. LaFay submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
