Blast from the Past / 1969: American Legion vets dinner

Submitted by Miles LaFay, of Lewiston Veterans and active duty military personnel were guests of honor at an American Legion dinner in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 18, 1969, Lewiston Tribune. They included, from left, Michael Anderson, of Lewiston, on leave from the U.S. Navy; H.B. Wright, of Hayden Lake, vice commander of the Idaho American Legion; Miles LaFay, of Lewiston, a Vietnam veteran who served with the 173rd Army Airborne Division there; and Robert Shaffer, of Lewiston, who served in Vietnam with the 101st Army Airborne Division. LaFay submitted this photo.