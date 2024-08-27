Sections
Blast from the PastDecember 26, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1970: Operating the circle bed

Rose (Aimone) Bunch, a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital (now St. Joseph Regional Medical Center) in Lewiston, handles the controls for a circle electric bed in this photo published in the Nov. 8, 1970, Lewiston Tribune. Erving S. Cook is the patient being treated to a slow-motion spin in the special bed as part of therapy for improving circulation and treating arthritis, according to an accompanying story. Bunch, who submitted this photo, now lives in Clarkston and retired after 44 years as an RN at St. Joe's. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Rose Bunch, of Clarkston
