Blast from the Past / 1971: Singing Christmas Tree

Participants in the Singing Christmas Tree perform in the First Assembly of God Church's cantata titled "The Wonder of Christmas" in this photo published in the Dec. 11, 1971, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying story by Tribune reporter Frankie Tripple, the performance was the church's fifth annual performance and was staged in the Lewiston High School auditorium. "The choir members, wearing white costumes with red bows, stood in rows in the tree. The tree was so busy, they were almost hidden by branches," according to the story. The Rev. Charles L. Mooney, the church's pastor, spoke saying, "This is foremost a Christmas service." More than 35 junior choir members attired as carolers added their voices to those in the tree, and the choir and six piece brass ensemble was under the baton of Ron Johnson, the high school choral director. Johnson also sang two Christmas solos, among other solos by Dorothy Mader, soprano; Patricia Allmon, alto; Charles Ridinger, tenor; and William Kemp, baritone. Lewiston Tribune