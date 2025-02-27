Blast from the Past / 1971: Strawberry festival just desserts

Lavinia Dykes prepares to dig into a serving of strawberry shortcake in this Jack Imel photo published in the June 24, 1971, Lewiston Tribune. Dykes was one of the 130 people who attended the third annual strawberry festival at the Lewiston Senior Citizens Center the day before, according to the photo caption. About 28 pounds of fresh strawberries were served on the shortcake at the event, which was sponsored by the Friendly Neighbors Group of the Community Action Agency’s Senior Citizens Program. The chairperson of the event, Mrs. Frank Verzani, said proceeds from the festival would go toward paying for the group’s activities. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.