Blast from the PastJanuary 16, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students

Fran Tice, of Lewiston, paints a ceramic figure in her home studio in this photo taken in 1973. A story published in the April 8, 1973, Lewiston Tribune describes the planned April 9 opening of Fran’s Ceramic Studio located in an addition to the newly constructed home of Tice and her husband. The studio can accomodate as many as 16 students at a time and instruction will include how to treat greenware and instructions on how to paint the items. She became interested in ceramics while the couple were living in Spokane and she also operated a ceramics shop there. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
