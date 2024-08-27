Sections
Blast from the PastNovember 15, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1975: At the directors banquet

Three attendees at the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Clubs 31st annual directors banquet posed together at the Clarkston Golf & Country Club in this Barry Kough photo published in the March 28, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are, from left, Sammy Branom, Archie Moore and D.B. "Dunc" Branom, Sammy's husband. The Branoms live at Lewiston where Dunc had been a coach of all sports at Lewiston High School from 1937-44, according to an accompanying story, and later LHS principal before becomming a farmer at Tammany. Moore, a former light-heavyweight boxing champion, was temporarily staying in Lewiston because he was acting in the film "Breakheart Pass," which was filiming on location near Craigmont. The two men reminisced about the importance of athletes setting good examples for today's youth. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Barry Kough/Lewiston Tribune
