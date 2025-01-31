Sections
Blast from the PastFebruary 1, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1975: Award-winning family

Lewiston Tribune
Members of the Tippett family posted for this photo published in the April 12, 1975, Lewiston Tribune, after being honored as Asotin County Cattlemen of the Year. Standing in back is Jack W. Tippett, with his two sons seated: Wayne Tippett, left, holding their award, and Tom J. Tippett. The Asotin County Cattlemen’s Association and CowBelles honored Jack W. Tippett & Sons with their award at a dinner and dance the evening of April 11 at Floch Hall in Asotin. According to the accompanying story, the Tippett men “were named collectively to the title for their management of some 43,000 acres of owned and leased land in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon on which they run about 1,400 cattle.” The cattle ranch had been a family business since 1913. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

