Blast from the PastFebruary 21, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1975: Kendrick High class reunion

Six members of the Kendrick High School class of 1955 assembled for this photo taken in 1975 during their 20th reunion at the Moscow Eagles Lodge. They are, from left, Don Johns, Don Wendt, Eldon Glenn, Monty Clemenhagen, Dick Lohman and Dennis Racicot. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill
