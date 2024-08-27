Blast from the Past / 1975: Ready to rock at gem show

Frank Reichow, of Lewiston, stands by a display in his home of some of the semiprecious stones he has found, cut and polished in this photo published in the Feb. 23, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. In an accompanying column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance home and garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Reichow described how he had hunted stones all over the country. These included opals, garnets and agates which Reichow made into bolo tie clasps, rings, belt buckles and pendants. He was a member of the Hell’s Canyon Gem and Mineral Club which was planning its annual show the following weekend at the Nez Perce County Fair building. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune