Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastMarch 14, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1975: Ready to rock at gem show

Frank Reichow, of Lewiston, stands by a display in his home of some of the semiprecious stones he has found, cut and polished in this photo published in the Feb. 23, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. In an accompanying column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance home and garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Reichow described how he had hunted stones all over the country. These included opals, garnets and agates which Reichow made into bolo tie clasps, rings, belt buckles and pendants. He was a member of the Hell’s Canyon Gem and Mineral Club which was planning its annual show the following weekend at the Nez Perce County Fair building. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Frank Reichow, of Lewiston, stands by a display in his home of some of the semiprecious stones he has found, cut and polished in this photo published in the Feb. 23, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. In an accompanying column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance home and garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Reichow described how he had hunted stones all over the country. These included opals, garnets and agates which Reichow made into bolo tie clasps, rings, belt buckles and pendants. He was a member of the Hell’s Canyon Gem and Mineral Club which was planning its annual show the following weekend at the Nez Perce County Fair building. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Frank Reichow, of Lewiston, stands by a display in his home of some of the semiprecious stones he has found, cut and polished in this photo published in the Feb. 23, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. In an accompanying column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance home and garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Reichow described how he had hunted stones all over the country. These included opals, garnets and agates which Reichow made into bolo tie clasps, rings, belt buckles and pendants. He was a member of the Hell’s Canyon Gem and Mineral Club which was planning its annual show the following weekend at the Nez Perce County Fair building. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastMar. 15
Blast from the Past / 1950s: Singing in the church choir
Blast from the PastMar. 13
Blast from the Past / 1966: Those dang gophers
Blast from the PastMar. 12
Blast from the Past / 1989: Celebrating UI’s birthday
Blast from the PastMar. 8
Blast from the Past / 1956: Measuring incoming mail
Related
Blast from the Past / 1967: Showing his catch from the Snake River
Blast from the PastMar. 7
Blast from the Past / 1967: Showing his catch from the Snake River
Blast from the Past / 1920s: Ferdinand girls basketball team
Blast from the PastMar. 6
Blast from the Past / 1920s: Ferdinand girls basketball team
Blast from the Past / 1977: A new route up the hill
Blast from the PastMar. 5
Blast from the Past / 1977: A new route up the hill
Blast from the Past / 1990: Plans for the hot springs
Blast from the PastMar. 1
Blast from the Past / 1990: Plans for the hot springs
Blast from the Past / 1971: Strawberry festival just desserts
Blast from the PastFeb. 28
Blast from the Past / 1971: Strawberry festival just desserts
Blast from the Past / 1964: Retirement send-off at Potlatch High
Blast from the PastFeb. 27
Blast from the Past / 1964: Retirement send-off at Potlatch High
Blast from the Past / 1920 & 1973: Lewiston’s Main Street
Blast from the PastFeb. 26
Blast from the Past / 1920 & 1973: Lewiston’s Main Street
Blast from the Past / 1958: Bringing power into Oregon
Blast from the PastFeb. 22
Blast from the Past / 1958: Bringing power into Oregon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy