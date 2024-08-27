Blast from the Past / 1978: His family comes first

“Grandpa” John Brandt poses for a photo in his Stites hardware store in this David Johnson photo published in the Dec. 26, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story, also by Johnson, was a profile about Brandt, 48, which described his political activism. But Brandt described himself as a family man first: “I’ve got one purpose on earth — to have a family and take care of them.” A former logger, Brandt was working 12-hour days in the hardware business. In addition, “he’s a licensed flight instructor and electrical contractor and when time permits, he works at a floor guard at the Kooskia roller rink. He’s also a volunteer fireman, a member of the Idaho County Grange, Farm Bureau, Outdoors Unlimited and Property Owners’ Association.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.