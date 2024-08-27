Blast from the Past / 1978: Not a night shift fan

Ray Ingram poses in his Lewiston home with his black cat on his lap in this Steve Thompson photo published in the Dec. 10, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by reporter Thomas W. Campbell, one in his Elders series. Ingram, 89, was born in 1898 in Dayton, the oldest of seven children, and moved with his family to Clarkston when he was 9. He had only limited schooling, according to the story, because work on the family farm mean he started school late in the fall and left school early in the spring. It was a tough go. One day I just tied my books on my horse and went home. The last day I went to school, I played hookey and played baseball. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War I and served in France and later in the Army of Occupation in Germany. He worked five years as a Nez Perce County deputy sheriff but gave it up in 1946 because of working at night. Id get those night calls and go out and then I couldnt go back to sleep. He eventually retired from Millers Plumbing, Heating and Sheet Metal. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Steve Thompson/Lewiston Tribune