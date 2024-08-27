Sections
Blast from the Past / 1980: A nice steelhead catch

Wayne Schulty, of Spokane, shows off his catch while bank fishing for steelhead on the Grande Ronde River in 1980. This photo was taken and submitted by Ray Rhimer, of Clarkston, a longtime friend and fishing partner of Schulty's. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Ray Rhimer, of Clarkston
