Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastJanuary 11, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film

David Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Filmmaker Graham Rushton poses in his Moscow studio in this David Johnson photo published in the Business section of the Nov. 16, 1980, Lewiston Tribune. Rushton had moved in the spring to Moscow from New Zealand and launched his film production company, Westwood Enterprises, to produce both films and television commercials. He recently had completed an hourlong documentary about the Snake River. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastJan. 10
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the PastJan. 9
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Blast from the PastJan. 8
Blast from the Past / 1991: Lunch is ready
Blast from the PastJan. 4
Blast from the Past / 1993: Russian TV team visits Moscow
Related
Blast from the Past / 1925: A couple near Jacques Spur
Blast from the PastJan. 3
Blast from the Past / 1925: A couple near Jacques Spur
Blast from the Past / 1977: Closing down her kindergarten
Blast from the PastJan. 2
Blast from the Past / 1977: Closing down her kindergarten
Blast from the Past / 1952: Winning a national award
Blast from the PastJan. 1
Blast from the Past / 1952: Winning a national award
Blast from the Past / 1969: American Legion vets dinner
Blast from the PastDec. 28, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1969: American Legion vets dinner
Blast from the Past / 1968: North Fork before the dam
Blast from the PastDec. 27, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1968: North Fork before the dam
Blast from the Past / 1970: Operating the circle bed
Blast from the PastDec. 26, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1970: Operating the circle bed
Blast from the Past / 1971: Singing Christmas Tree
Blast from the PastDec. 25, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1971: Singing Christmas Tree
Blast from the Past/ 1950s: Crafting Lewiston's wreaths
Blast from the PastDec. 21, 2024
Blast from the Past/ 1950s: Crafting Lewiston's wreaths
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy