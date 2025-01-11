Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film

Filmmaker Graham Rushton poses in his Moscow studio in this David Johnson photo published in the Business section of the Nov. 16, 1980, Lewiston Tribune. Rushton had moved in the spring to Moscow from New Zealand and launched his film production company, Westwood Enterprises, to produce both films and television commercials. He recently had completed an hourlong documentary about the Snake River. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.