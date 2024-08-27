Sections
Blast from the PastFebruary 19, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1980s: Stopping to make a phone call

Submitted by Brinda Calkins, of Lapwai
Leonard Calkins, of Lapwai, makes a phone call to his trucking dispatcher for his next load of lumber in this photo taken in the mid-1980s. His wife, Brinda Calkins, took this photo and she says it was probably taken somewhere on the Camas Prairie. She was traveling with him and snapped this photo of him using this relic from a bygone era, a public, pay telephone. Leonard Calkins celebrates his 75th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

