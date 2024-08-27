Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastOctober 30, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1983: A family anniversary celebration

In October 1983, the children and grandchildren of Dorothy and Vance Dobson gathered in Orofino to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Sara and Francis Porkie Portfors, Dorothys brother. Pictured are, front row from left: Bill and Harriet (Walrath) Reece; Sara (Huttenan) and Porkie Portfors; Dorothy (Portfors Walrath) Dobson holding Hallie Warnock (now Johnson); Clinton Warnock; Vance Dobson; middle row: Rex and Becky (Reece) West; L.J. and Debbie (Ennis) Reece; Joni (Walrath) Nunan; Mary (Nunan) Yenney; Monica Nunan; Polly (Profitt) Hagen holding Patrick Hagen; Delwin and Nina (Walrath) Holcomb; Byron Naylor; Kathy (Dobson) Warnock; Mike Warnock; Shann Profitt; and Milo Warnock (on chair); back row: Mark Nunan, Pat Nunan, Mike Nunan, John Hagen, Chris (Profitt) Naylor (now Main) and Loris (Jain) Profitt. The photo was taken by Maurice Snyder of Orofino and it was submitted by Kathy Warnock, of Clarkston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
In October 1983, the children and grandchildren of Dorothy and Vance Dobson gathered in Orofino to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Sara and Francis Porkie Portfors, Dorothys brother. Pictured are, front row from left: Bill and Harriet (Walrath) Reece; Sara (Huttenan) and Porkie Portfors; Dorothy (Portfors Walrath) Dobson holding Hallie Warnock (now Johnson); Clinton Warnock; Vance Dobson; middle row: Rex and Becky (Reece) West; L.J. and Debbie (Ennis) Reece; Joni (Walrath) Nunan; Mary (Nunan) Yenney; Monica Nunan; Polly (Profitt) Hagen holding Patrick Hagen; Delwin and Nina (Walrath) Holcomb; Byron Naylor; Kathy (Dobson) Warnock; Mike Warnock; Shann Profitt; and Milo Warnock (on chair); back row: Mark Nunan, Pat Nunan, Mike Nunan, John Hagen, Chris (Profitt) Naylor (now Main) and Loris (Jain) Profitt. The photo was taken by Maurice Snyder of Orofino and it was submitted by Kathy Warnock, of Clarkston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Kathy Warnock, of Clarkston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy