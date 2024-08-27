Sections
Blast from the PastDecember 13, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1987: Huckleberry ice cream in winter

Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill
A group of friends gathered outside Huckleberry Heaven in Elk River to enjoy their huckleberry ice cream cones in this photo taken in winter 1987. Standing from left are Gary Eggers, Nancy Hammond, Leslie Hammond, Steve Hammond, Laura Hammond, Peggy Morris and Mountie Morris. Essie Moran is seated in front. This photo was submitted by Gary’s wife, Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

