Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation

In this July 1988 photo, Gary Eggers, right, presents a plaque of appreciation to John McDonald for donating the old Bovill Jailhouse to the city to be used as a museum and for preserving a bit of the past. The old building was moved downtown to the Caroline Park in Bovill, where it has been since. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, the widow of Gary Eggers.