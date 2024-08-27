Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastJanuary 25, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation

In this July 1988 photo, Gary Eggers, right, presents a plaque of appreciation to John McDonald for donating the old Bovill Jailhouse to the city to be used as a museum and for preserving a bit of the past. The old building was moved downtown to the Caroline Park in Bovill, where it has been since. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, the widow of Gary Eggers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
In this July 1988 photo, Gary Eggers, right, presents a plaque of appreciation to John McDonald for donating the old Bovill Jailhouse to the city to be used as a museum and for preserving a bit of the past. The old building was moved downtown to the Caroline Park in Bovill, where it has been since. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, the widow of Gary Eggers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In this July 1988 photo, Gary Eggers, right, presents a plaque of appreciation to John McDonald for donating the old Bovill Jailhouse to the city to be used as a museum and for preserving a bit of the past. The old building was moved downtown to the Caroline Park in Bovill, where it has been since. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, the widow of Gary Eggers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastJan. 24
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the PastJan. 23
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Blast from the PastJan. 22
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Blast from the PastJan. 18
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Related
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the PastJan. 17
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the PastJan. 16
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the PastJan. 15
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the PastJan. 11
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the PastJan. 10
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Blast from the PastJan. 9
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Blast from the Past / 1991: Lunch is ready
Blast from the PastJan. 8
Blast from the Past / 1991: Lunch is ready
Blast from the Past / 1993: Russian TV team visits Moscow
Blast from the PastJan. 4
Blast from the Past / 1993: Russian TV team visits Moscow
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy