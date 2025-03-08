Sections
Blast from the PastMarch 12, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1989: Celebrating UI’s birthday

Sen. James McClure, R-Idaho, left, and Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, a Democrat, chat during a break in festivities at the University of Idaho in Moscow in this Barry Kough photo published in the Jan. 31, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Thousands had gathered for the UI's 100th birthday which included speeches, cake and the opening of a time capsule which had been sealed in 1939. The two men spoke and togethery they blew out birthday cake candles. McClure was recognized at the event as the 1989 Founder's Day Award recipient for his outstanding record of service to the UI, to Idaho and to the nation, according to an accompanying story by reporter Mike Stewart. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
