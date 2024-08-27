Sections
Blast from the PastNovember 7, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1989: Focusing on farming

Lewiston Tribune
Red Paffile, left, poses with his wife, Nadine Paffile, along with their dog, Missy, on the sculpted garden path of their east Lewiston Orchards home in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published on the front of the Sports section of the Aug. 24, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. In the accompanying story by longtime sports reporter Bob Barrows, Paffile talked about his absence from Lewis-Clark State College's Harris Field for that summer's schedule of the American Legion baseball teams. Though Paffile had served 26 straight summer seasons as Legion baseball groundskeeper, he had packed away his line machine to spend the time needed at farming on his nine-acre spread. To emphasize the point, he noted, "I am loaded with produce and it will take me three months to get rid of it. I've got a lot of squash coming in." Paffile did say that he still planned to work on the Harris Field grounds for the LCSC baseball season starting in the spring. "That's a better time of the year because I don't get real busy with my farming until June." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

