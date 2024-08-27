Sections
Blast from the PastMarch 20, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1989: Logging sports competition

Wendy Wedum, of the University of Montana, aims her ax during a logging competition at the University of Idaho in Moscow in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the April 23, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Wedum was participating in the horizontal hard hit competition, one of several events on tap as part of the Association of Western Forestry Clubs logging sports competition held April 21-22 at the UI, according to the accompanying story by reporter Joan Abrams. More than 150 club members and forestry students particpated in the annual event, and they hailed from colleges in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, California, Nevada and Colorado. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
