Blast from the Past / 1989: Smiling for the camera

Mark Heuett, an outfitter at Cloverland, shows off Joker's teeth to a crowd of Asotin schoolchildren in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Nov. 10, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Heuett was at Asotin Elementary School with four of his pack mules, including 12-year-old Joker, to demonstrate to the children how the animals were worked as part of Washington's centennial activities planned at schools throughout the state, according to the accompanying story by reporter Seth Preston. "The mule was the truck of the 1800s. ... If you wanted to pack something, you caught your mule," Heuett told the gathered children.