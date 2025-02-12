Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastFebruary 13, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1989: Soviets visit Moscow farm

Richard Koster, right, explains the operation of his farm east of Moscow to Ludmilla Androsova, left, and Mart Aare, center, in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Nov. 9, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The two visitors, both economists, were part of a group of four Soviet citizens visiting Moscow as part of the Center for U.S.-USSR Initiatives' Soviets Meet Middle America program, according to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Barnard. The visitors had many questions for Koster and were surprised cotton was not one of the crops grown on his approximately 1,200 acres. They also toured Moscow's residential areas and took many photos. Also planned during their three-day visit to the region was some free time to roam the community and also a drive to Lewiston, Orofino and other points of interest in the region. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Richard Koster, right, explains the operation of his farm east of Moscow to Ludmilla Androsova, left, and Mart Aare, center, in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Nov. 9, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The two visitors, both economists, were part of a group of four Soviet citizens visiting Moscow as part of the Center for U.S.-USSR Initiatives' Soviets Meet Middle America program, according to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Barnard. The visitors had many questions for Koster and were surprised cotton was not one of the crops grown on his approximately 1,200 acres. They also toured Moscow's residential areas and took many photos. Also planned during their three-day visit to the region was some free time to roam the community and also a drive to Lewiston, Orofino and other points of interest in the region. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Steve Hanks/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Richard Koster, right, explains the operation of his farm east of Moscow to Ludmilla Androsova, left, and Mart Aare, center, in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Nov. 9, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The two visitors, both economists, were part of a group of four Soviet citizens visiting Moscow as part of the Center for U.S.-USSR Initiatives’ Soviets Meet Middle America program, according to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Barnard. The visitors had many questions for Koster and were surprised cotton was not one of the crops grown on his approximately 1,200 acres. They also toured Moscow’s residential areas and took many photos. Also planned during their three-day visit to the region was some free time to roam the community and also a drive to Lewiston, Orofino and other points of interest in the region. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastFeb. 12
Blast from the Past / 1951: Ready for surgery in Clarkston
Blast from the PastFeb. 8
Blast from the Past / early 2000s: Celebrating the Super Bow...
Blast from the PastFeb. 7
Blast from the Past / 1976: His hard work ruined
Blast from the PastFeb. 6
Blast from the Past / 2004: Games at church youth club
Related
Blast from the Past / 1954: University of Idaho Vandals baseball
Blast from the PastFeb. 5
Blast from the Past / 1954: University of Idaho Vandals baseball
Blast from the Past / 1975: Award-winning family
Blast from the PastFeb. 1
Blast from the Past / 1975: Award-winning family
Blast from the Past / 1957: Finally ready for students
Blast from the PastJan. 31
Blast from the Past / 1957: Finally ready for students
Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks
Blast from the PastJan. 30
Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the PastJan. 29
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the PastJan. 25
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the PastJan. 24
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Blast from the PastJan. 23
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy