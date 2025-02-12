Blast from the Past / 1989: Soviets visit Moscow farm

Richard Koster, right, explains the operation of his farm east of Moscow to Ludmilla Androsova, left, and Mart Aare, center, in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Nov. 9, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The two visitors, both economists, were part of a group of four Soviet citizens visiting Moscow as part of the Center for U.S.-USSR Initiatives' Soviets Meet Middle America program, according to the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Barnard. The visitors had many questions for Koster and were surprised cotton was not one of the crops grown on his approximately 1,200 acres. They also toured Moscow's residential areas and took many photos. Also planned during their three-day visit to the region was some free time to roam the community and also a drive to Lewiston, Orofino and other points of interest in the region. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Steve Hanks/Lewiston Tribune