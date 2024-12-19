Blast from the Past / 1990: Organizing an auction

Several organizers of the annual St. Stanislaus A.C.T.I.O.N. Auction gathered around a table full of baked goods in Lewiston for this photo published in the March 21, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. From left are Robert R. Wehde, Deborah Stegner, Lisa Radakovich, Karen Kluss and James Kluss, all of Lewiston. The accompanying recipe column by newsroom secretary Charlotte Larson detailed many of the more than 600 items up for auction at the annual fundraiser event. The auction also was to include a baked goods section and organizers shared some recipes with Tribune readers, including mint dazzler, oatmeal molasses cookies and Grandma June’s famous cinnamon rolls. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune