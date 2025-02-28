Sections
Blast from the PastMarch 1, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1990: Plans for the hot springs

Valerie Doremus was in the process of purchasing Red River Hot Springs when she posed there for this Kathy Hedberg photo published in the Oct. 1, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The hot springs resort is located in a valley east of Elk City. Doremus was in the process of moving from her Los Angeles home, where she managed office buildings in Universal City, according to the accompanying story, also by Hedberg. Her plans for the resort included being open year-round and catering to regular vacationers, hunters and snowmobilers, according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
