Blast from the PastDecember 14, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1990: Ready for annual bazaar

A group of four parishioners, the co-chairpersons heading up the country store at the St. James Catholic Church Bazaar in Lewiston, pose for a photo published in the Oct. 31, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are, seated from left, Oney Baune and Helen Wittman and, standing from left, their husbands Victor Baune and Marvin Wittman. The accompanying recipe column by newsroom secretary Charlotte Larson detailed some of the items for sale at the country store (and also featured in the photo) such as handmade crafts and woodwork items, homemade baked goods and home-canned pie fillings. In addition to details about the bazaar, Helen and Oney shared some favorite recipes with Tribune readers including super good coffee cake, black bean soup, green tomato bread, and carrot and zucchini chocolate cake. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
