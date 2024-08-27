Blast from the Past / 1990: Wreaths for sale

Nan Ollerman-Felt, of Clarkston, left, and Joanne McCormack, of Lewiston, display some of their bazaar sale goods in this photo published in the Dec. 5, 1990, Lewiston Tribune's Close to Home section. The Lewiston's Episcopal Church of the Nativity annual bazaar featured handmade Christmas wreaths, according to the accompanying recipe column by Sula Keeling, as well as baked goods, handmade crafts and lunch for sale. Ollerman-Felt was overall coordinator for the bazaar and McCormack headed up the "wreath room" where all the wreaths are made. They shared several recipes with Tribune readers, including English wimpies which were to be sold at the bazaar. Other published recipes were quick & easy Mexican casserole, shortbread, candied walnuts, gingersnaps, frozen holiday salad and old-fashioned coconut pie. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune