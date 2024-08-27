Sections
March 22, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1992: Acting out a Bible story

Children participate in a weeklong Vacation Bible School program sponsored by two Clarkston churches in this Mike Venso photo published in the June 20, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. Reid Schmadeka, center, portrays Zaccheus the tax collector during the program, titled Marketplace 29 A.D. Zaccheus collected money from the children on Thursday evening and gave it back Friday after he met Jesus, according to the photo caption. The two sponsoring churches were First Christian Church and First Church of God. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
