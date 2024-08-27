Blast from the Past / 1993: Asotin County Fair royalty

The three members of the newly chose Asotin County Fair royalty posed in the Lewiston Tribune’s studio for this Mike Venso photo published in the Oct. 16, 1993, Tribune. Pictured are, from left, Dani Ingram, princess; Wendy Broyles, queen, and Wendy Patterson, princess. According to the accompanying story by reporter Elaine Williams, Broyles, at 15, is one of the youngest girls in recent history to be selected queen. Ingram and Patterson both are 16. The three girls would reign over the 53rd annual fair and would be traveling to participate in about 25 parades and rodeos in Oregon, Washington and Idaho during the coming year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.