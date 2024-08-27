Sections
Blast from the PastJanuary 4, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1993: Russian TV team visits Moscow

Three St. Petersburg residents making up a Russian television production team visiting the U.S. pose in a Moscow restaurant for this Butch Ireland photo published in the Jan. 30, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Tatiana A. Klotchkova, interpreter, Eugeniya S. Bronnikova, chairperson of the Russian Foundation for Free Mass Media, and Sergey S. Degtiaryov, a TV producer. According to the accompanying story by reporter David Johnson, the trio had spent two days in Moscow scouting locations for a television documentary, "American Life," to be shown in Russia. The three had began their three-week tour of the U.S. by attending the inauguration of President Bill Clinton in Washington, D.C. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Butch Ireland/Lewiston Tribune
