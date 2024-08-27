Sections
Blast from the Past
November 8, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1994: U.S. women served with pride

story image illustation
David Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Frances Darleene Overstreet, of Moscow, poses at her desk in this David Johnson photo published in the Jan. 16, 1994, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story, also by Johnson, about the planned groundbreaking for the Women in Military Service Memorial for America in Washington, D.C. Overstreet, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, is a field representative for the new memorial's registration drive. According to the story, Overstreet describe the difficult process to have women be recognized for their military contributions: "It's hard to believe that women have served since the Revolutionary War and it's still a battle to be recognized." The memorial opened to the public in 1997 and is at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

