Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastFebruary 6, 2025

Blast from the Past / 2004: Games at church youth club

Members of the Bovill Presbyterian Church Youth Club play a game that involved sticking cotton balls on their faces during a gathering at the church in this photo taken in 2004. Pictured are, seated from left, Chris Porter, Emily Winter, Seth Mulder and Jesse Teal; kneeling in front, Gretchen Stokes and Cole Mulder; standing in back, James Layde and Dawson Stokes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Members of the Bovill Presbyterian Church Youth Club play a game that involved sticking cotton balls on their faces during a gathering at the church in this photo taken in 2004. Pictured are, seated from left, Chris Porter, Emily Winter, Seth Mulder and Jesse Teal; kneeling in front, Gretchen Stokes and Cole Mulder; standing in back, James Layde and Dawson Stokes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Members of the Bovill Presbyterian Church Youth Club play a game that involved sticking cotton balls on their faces during a gathering at the church in this photo taken in 2004. Pictured are, seated from left, Chris Porter, Emily Winter, Seth Mulder and Jesse Teal; kneeling in front, Gretchen Stokes and Cole Mulder; standing in back, James Layde and Dawson Stokes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastFeb. 5
Blast from the Past / 1954: University of Idaho Vandals base...
Blast from the PastFeb. 1
Blast from the Past / 1975: Award-winning family
Blast from the PastJan. 31
Blast from the Past / 1957: Finally ready for students
Blast from the PastJan. 30
Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks
Related
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the PastJan. 29
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the PastJan. 25
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the PastJan. 24
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Blast from the PastJan. 23
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Blast from the PastJan. 22
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the PastJan. 18
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the PastJan. 17
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the PastJan. 16
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy