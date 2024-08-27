Blast from the Past / 2004: Games at church youth club

Members of the Bovill Presbyterian Church Youth Club play a game that involved sticking cotton balls on their faces during a gathering at the church in this photo taken in 2004. Pictured are, seated from left, Chris Porter, Emily Winter, Seth Mulder and Jesse Teal; kneeling in front, Gretchen Stokes and Cole Mulder; standing in back, James Layde and Dawson Stokes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill