Blast from the PastFebruary 8, 2025

Blast from the Past / early 2000s: Celebrating the Super Bowl

For many years, some members of the Lewiston High School Class of 1957 (and a few others) gathered annually to rent a room and throw a Super Bowl party at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. This photo, taken in the early 2000s, was submitted by Jerry and Lynda Mooers, of Lewiston. Pictured are, back row from left: Terry Rosenquist, Chug Frank, Tim Andrews, Ray Sullivan, Fred Smith, Gordon Hall, Bob Reese, Jerry Mahoney, Gary Gage, unknown, unknown, Marlon Callahan, Mick Woodland; seated in front: Jerry Mooers, Marsh Harwick, P.J. Walker and Bob Edmonton. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
