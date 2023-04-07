Blast from the Past / 1910: Broken wings, but no injuries

This Oct. 15, 1910, photo shows the aftermath of an exhibition flight On the closing day of the Lewiston-Clarkston Interstate Fair which did not go as planned. A couple of days earlier, Oct. 13, James "Jimmy" Ward had become the first aviator to pilot a powered aircraft over Idaho, according to Steven Branting, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Branting wrote, "Maneuvering to land, Ward dropped from a height of 100 feet to within 20 feet of the ground. The engine of his 1909 Model D Curtiss Pusher suddenly died. Ward jumped and was uninjured, but his airplane was so damaged that he was forced to cancel all of his upcoming exhibitions across the West." Ward was a "barnstormer" who flew at fairs around the country, and the fairgrounds in Clarkston were located where Costco and Walmart are today. Courtesy of the Harry Dundas Collection, Kamloops, British Columbia Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Courtesy, Harry Dundas Collection, Kamloops, British Columbia
This Oct. 15, 1910, photo shows the aftermath of an exhibition flight on the closing day of the Lewiston-Clarkston Interstate Fair which didn’t go as planned. A couple of days earlier, Oct. 13, James “Jimmy” Ward had become the first aviator to pilot a powered aircraft over Idaho, according to Steven Branting, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Branting wrote, “Maneuvering to land, Ward dropped from a height of 100 feet to within 20 feet of the ground. The engine of his 1909 Model D Curtiss Pusher suddenly died. Ward jumped and was uninjured, but his airplane was so damaged that he was forced to cancel all of his upcoming exhibitions across the West.” Ward was a “barnstormer” who flew at fairs around the country, and the fairgrounds in Clarkston were located where Costco and Walmart are today. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.