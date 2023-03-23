Blast from the Past / 1910: Everything from cages to lanterns

Hoene Hardware in Cottonwood is shown in this photo taken in 1910, two years after the 1908 opening of the business. John Hoene, owner, is shown at left in the photo, and Mr. Jacobs (no first name) is seen at the far right. The man seen at the center is unidentified. Hoene Hardware closed in June 2019. According to submitter Carla Wilkins, director of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude at Cottonwod, the photo has Hoene Hardware stamped on the back as though it was provided by the store to customers as a greeting. She notes visible on the top shelf behind the men, there are birdcages at left and lanterns at right. Hoene Hardware continued to carry a variety of household goods for many years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Hoene Hardware in Cottonwood is shown in this photo taken in 1910, two years after the 1908 opening of the business. John Hoene, owner, is shown at left in the photo, and Mr. Jacobs (no first name) is seen at the far right. The man seen at the center is unidentified. According to submitter Carla Wilkins, director of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude at Cottonwod, the photo has Hoene Hardware stamped on the back as though it was provided by the store to customers as a greeting. She notes visible on the top shelf behind the men, there are birdcages at left and lanterns at right. Hoene Hardware continued to carry a variety of household goods for many years, until it closed in June 2019. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.