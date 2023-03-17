Blast from the Past / 1917: Lovely weather for a sleigh ride

Bertha Lorang smiles from a two-horse open sleigh looking back at her father, John Lorang, as he takes her photo in February 1917 on their Genesee homestead, White Spring Ranch. This photo was provided by Diane Conroy, of Genesee, who wrote Bertha was 22 years old at the time, and living in Spokane and working at the Davenport Hotel but most likely home on the ranch for a visit. Conroy is curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. She is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
