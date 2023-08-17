Blast from the Past / 1919: Harvesting with horses on the Palouse

This photo of the 1919 wheat harvest was taken by John Lorang across the road from White Spring Ranch at Genesee. Henry Lorang, son of John and Mary Lorang, is visible in a light-colored shirt and a wide-brimmed hat seated on the wagon in the center of the photo. Charles Lorang, John and Mary's youngest child and Henry's brother, later wrote a description of the photo and pointed out the stationery threshing machine and a wagon loaded with sacked wheat. It featured a typical crew of 18 men, he wrote. The 1904 ranch farmhouse is hidden in the trees but the barn is visible, according to Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee, who provided this photo. She is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
