Blast from the Past / 1920: The Bungalow Ranger Station

This photo taken in the 1920s shows the Bungalow Ranger Station, according to Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston. The photo is from the collection of her uncle, Melvin Grasser. She writes the ranger station was located at the Confluence of the North Fork of the Clearwater River and Orogrande Creek, about 20 miles outside of Pierce, and it also was where a Civilian Conservation Corps camp was located. None of the buildings remain, she writes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston

