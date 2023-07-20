Blast from the Past / 1924: Ready for a jam session

Beryl (Packwood) Backster, center, poses with her ukelele in this photo taken in 1924 in Anatone where her family lived. The photo was submitted by Bonnie (Backster) Hohman, Beryl's daughter, who said her mother was 14 at the time the photo was taken. She added she doesn't know the names of the two women with guitars, but said her mother could play just about any stringed instrument, including guitar. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Beryl (Packwood) Backster, center, poses with her ukelele in this photo taken in 1924 in Anatone where her family lived. The photo was submitted by Bonnie (Backster) Hohman, of Grangeville, Beryl’s daughter, who said her mother was 14 at the time the photo was taken. She added she doesn’t know the names of the two women with guitars, but said her mother could play just about any stringed instrument, including guitar. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
