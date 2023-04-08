Blast from the Past / 1924: Visiting the monastery on Completion Day

This photo taken July 27, 1924, by G.V. Barker of Grangeville, shows the rear of what then was the St. Gertrude's Convent (now Monastery of St. Gertrude) in Cottonwood for the Completion Day celebration. Visitors are seen entering the chapel via the back door; a side entrance for the chapel was added later, according to Carla Wilkins, director of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, who submitted this photo. The building was constructed with blue porphyry stone quarried on the hillside above, with siding used for the fourth floor after the supply of stone was exhausted. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
