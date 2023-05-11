Blast from the Past / 1926: Orofino High School band

Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston, submitted this photo of the Orofino High School Band taken in 1926. Beavert says the photo is from the collection of her uncle, Melvin Grasser, who graduated from Orofino High School. She added, after graduation, Grasser attended business school in Lewiston and then returned to Orofino where he worked as bookkeeper for 45 years at the Ford dealership owned and operated by Francis "Porky" Portfors, who is one of the students shown in this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Submitted by Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston
