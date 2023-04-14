Blast from the Past / 1928: Plowing the field near Ferdinand

Rudy Herzog uses horsepower to plow the fields on his farm outside Ferdinand in this photo taken in 1928. The photo was submitted by Rudy's granddaughter, Irene Everett, of Lewiston, who writes he gave the photo to Eva Kinzer, of Uniontown, while the two were courting. Writing on the back of the photo reads, "This is myself and 7 horses plowing last fall in 1928." Rudy and Eva were married in 1929, but lost the farm during the Great Depression and moved to a three-room house in Ferdinand where they raised 11 children, including Everett's mother. Rudy and Eva died in 1966 and 1982, respectively. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
